Stars Reach lays out its four major Kickstarter tiers, including one where you can design a planet

We’re a week away from the Stars Reach Kickstarter launch, but Playable Worlds is already teasing what the Kickstarter tiers – and therefore some of the rewards for backing – will look like. “Our Kickstarter tiers are broken out into 4 major sections – Citizen, Scout, Reacher, and Titan,” the studio says. “Each of these tiers will have multiple levels within them, giving you more flexibility to unlock the Tier gift while still getting to upgrade your investment.”

The Citizen tier looks like the cheapie buy-in, with what we assume is game access and small perks like a title, followed by the Scout tier, which includes headstart access and cosmetics. The Reacher tier boasts four game passes, so ideal for families, as well as perks like tools. And then there’s the Titan tier, which presumably won’t come cheaply, as it includes the launch party, a planet in your honor, and a meet-up with Raph Koster.

Playable Worlds has been taking player feedback on Kickstarter rewards rather openly over the last month and says it will continue doing so – and continue getting people into the testing itself. “Additionally, we’re going to let as many people in from the pre-Alpha signups as possible, but after the Kickstarter finishes, we’re limiting testing to folks that have contributed at the Scout Tier and above,” the newsletter vows.