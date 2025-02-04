Ultima Online’s producer steps down after 26 years working on the MMORPG

It’s the end of an era in Ultima Online: Bonnie “Mesanna” Armstrong has announced what sure sounds like a retirement from her role as top producer on the 27-year-old MMORPG. She’s been working on the game in tester and production capacities since 1999 and has been the lead producer on the game throughout its Mythic and Broadsword era.

“I am writing to all of you to inform you that I am stepping down as Producer,” Armstrong wrote last night.

“I am sure all of you are curious as to why am I stepping down as Producer. I have been the luckiest person alive to be able to work with all of the players and the smart creative people I have worked with present and past. But it is time for me to enjoy some time off to work in my greenhouse, play with puppies, and snuggle with my hubby. On a personal note, I want to say the last 26 years working on UO and interacting with some of the most creative, fun, and passionate players I have ever known has been a highlight for me. This has been a difficult decision but one that is good for me.”

It does sound as if she’s planning to stay with the team running the customer service, game master, and event moderation teams, so she won’t be far. And taking her place as top producer will be Greg “Kyronix” Havlusch, another fixture in the Ultima Online history.

“Kyronix will be taking over as Producer and will drive the roadmap, all of the systems, and content in the game,” Armstrong says. Kyronix has been working on the Ultima Online team since November 2008, working his way up from an event moderator to a designer over the last 17 years, so we’re in pretty good hands.

It’s not clear who will be taking over Kyronix’s previous role or whether the timing has anything to do with BioWare’s current upheaval; readers will recall that Ultima Online (along with Dark Age of Camelot and Star Wars The Old Republic) were spun out of EA’s BioWare/Mythic conglom into the Broadsword entity that still runs EA games.

Most of the reactions on the official forums have been kind, with a few trolls and some folks using the moment to advocate for their pet features. Have to smile at the guy who posted “can I have your stuff,” though.