Waven promises progression rework, more game modes, and improvements to existing content in 2025

Waven, the follow-up to Dofus and Wakfu that entered early access in 2023, is taking a look back at last year and a look ahead to this year with plans for updates, reworks, and additions going into 2025.

Most of the post is a retrospective that recounts the game’s nearly 60 free updates, 20 seasons, six heroes, and three expansions of its game world, along with the early access release of a mobile version and more story content, all as “several hundred guilds” were formed by players in the game.

As for this year, Ankama is looking at a few different targets for updates. These include a rework for the game’s progression system, more game modes including a boss fight and an asynchronous mode, and improvements to existing content that the studio hopes will “make interactions smoother or deepen coherency in certain areas.” In the meantime, the game’s latest patch has improved the chat and friends list and made tweaks to a few of its quests.