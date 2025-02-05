Elder Scrolls Online explains Cyrodiil Champions, its multi-stage PvP revamp test

As ZeniMax Online Studios continue testing Elder Scrolls Online’s update 45 on the PTS, it’s been teasing much more for testers – and that includes the Cyrodiil Champions revamp, essentially “part of an effort to improve performance and stability in ESO’s open-world PvP experience.” Now, ZOS has released the first chunk of an FAQ on the system and what players can expect over the next couple of months of testing. Here are some of the highlights:

There’s currently a functionality test on the PTS now, which will be followed by the live end-of-March weeklong PvP test for the PC NA/EU megaservers.

The functionality test is focused on skills, strange behavior, and character corruptions, while the live test will test entering battles, latency, combat responsiveness, and abilities.

The team working on Cyrodiil Champs is the regular PvP team, so it sounds as if we shouldn’t expect anything else PvP-related than this for the time being.

The Cyrodiil Champs version hitting the PTS is neither the first nor the final version of the system; it’s still being iterated on. The devs reiterated this point like five or six times. “We want to stress that this is only a test and isn’t close to a full feature. Whatever we move forward with, based on the results of this test, there will be a ton of work required to flesh it out into something more complete.”

The test will see prefab templates, basic weapons, no potions, no food, no poisons, and specific buffs disabled so that everyone’s on the same playing field. Likewise, everyone will have infinite siege, soul gems, and tri-pots during the campaign test.