Fractured Online is ‘not being abandoned,’ devs vow while teasing some sort of new investment

When last we checked in on Kickstarted MMORPG sandbox Fractured, Dynamight Studios was telling players that it was laying off four of its seven developers, not paying the three left, and pouring its remaining revenues into servers and taxes. The game wasn’t doing great, in other words, and hasn’t seen more than a few hundred players concurrent on Steam in over a year. Still, the studio teased a roadmap and effort to secure investment, which even then sounded fanciful at best.

Well, maybe not? In a memo to players last night, Dynamight’s Jacopo Gallelli promises that “Fractured Online is not being abandoned” and that the team is “full committed to its continued development.” In fact, it sounds as if some sort of deal is actually a possibility.

“While we must keep the details under wraps for now, we can share that promising discussions are underway that could bring fresh (financial!) resources and energy to Fractured Online. No, we aren’t talking about a publisher — it’s something else. This new chapter is being planned with the utmost care for the legacy of our game and the community that has supported it through thick and thin. Me and the other founders of Dynamight Studios would be a part of it.”

Gallelli also says the developers are “experimenting with porting Fractured Online to a new backend engine” specifically to “improve server performance and stability but also open up new possibilities for content and gameplay enhancements.”

He promises more details when able. “It should be a matter of days before we can go public,” he writes.