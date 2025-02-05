Monster Hunter Wilds showcases new area with new and returning monsters, releases a PC benchmark tool

This weekend is marking the start of the second open beta test for the multiplayer critter slaying RPG Monster Hunter Wilds, but before the event gets underway, Capcom put together a showcase piece that offered a look at several features coming to the test and its wider February 28th release.

First off, the presentation began with a look at the Iceshard Cliffs zone, which is home to a new floating snake-like monster with a pincer on its tail known as a Hirabami as well as the returning arachnid Nerscylla and the powerhouse wyvern Gore Magala. The trailer also naturally showed off the region’s environment and continued to hint at the RPG’s wider story beats throughout.



Capcom also granted a look at some of the additions that will be coming with the second open beta, like the opportunity to hunt the game’s flagship Arkveld and the earlier announced fight against the returning Gypceros, a training room for players to try out weapons, and new multiplayer options such as private lobbies and “online single player” that lets players play without joining a lobby but still fire an SOS flare to temporarily open up to multiplayer.

A few other highlights were also provided in the presentation, such as a photo mode, seikret and pop-up camp customization, a look at visual enhancements for the game on PS5 Pro, and the variety of cosmetics and items that are granted to those who partake in the OBT and buy up DLC packs. Speaking of the second OBT, that will start its first run from Thursday, February 6th, at 10:00 p.m. EST through February 9th. All of the features outlined above along with those that were in the first test will be available, but adjustments to weapons and gameplay mechanics that were detailed previously for its final release will not be.

Before then, there’s a benchmark tool available on Steam that will let players test their rigs out and see what adjustments they need to make before the title launches, if any. That can be downloaded from Steam right now.