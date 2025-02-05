Overwatch 2 steps up its technology game with a DirectX 12 beta

Overwatch 2 is taking steps this week to stay on top of the technology curve, as Blizzard announced that it’s running a beta for DirectX 12 support.

“We are excited to announce that Overwatch 2 now supports DirectX 12. For the first time, Overwatch 2 will support multiple graphics APIs. This update is part of our ongoing commitment to deliver technology and improvements for our players,” the studio said.

You don’t need to sign up for anything; just go into options and enable it, then drop your feedback for the devs.

Blizzard emphasized that even with DirectX 12 support coming to the game, DirectX 11 will remain its lead API and “will continue to be supported.” Still, the studio is excited to explore the potential of DX12 and “fully embrace cutting-edge innovations from modern GPUs.”