Path of Exile 1 teases new Legacy of Phrecia event and first two unique ascendancy classes

Earlier this week, Grinding Gear Games announced plans for a unique event coming to the original Path of Exile where players could get their hands on “wacky” new ascendancy classes – and keep themselves occupied for a month while the sequel’s early access continues to get fixed up. We now have a couple of new details about this event, including its name: the Legacy of Phrecia event.

The preview post provides a look at two ascendancy classes that will be playable during the event: the Harbinger, a Witch class that wields time magic, summons allies, and flies around while being blue (apparently); and the Gambler, a Duelist class that has distinct passives that can either reward players or provide a few challenging wrinkles.

GGG is still unsure about when the Legacy of Phrecia event will go live, but it does state that things are coming together quickly enough that a timeline for release and additional dates should be coming next week. For now, there’s this event-specific pair of ascendancy classes to preview with more promises later.