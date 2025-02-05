Players start a #SaveMultiVersus campaign, but is it too little, too late?

It’s a testament to the love for MultiVersus that the community has come out in droves in an effort to save the game from its upcoming shutdown.

The hashtag #SaveMultiVersus is gaining traction on various social media platforms, with thousands upon thousands of fans protesting the shutdown — especially in light of some recent fixes that vastly improve the game. It seems to have triggered some interest in the title, along with the debut of Season 5, as Steam Charts noted a bump of over a thousand additional concurrent players at peak in the past day.

And of course there’s a petition with over 2,000 signatures so far, begging Warner Bros. and Player First Games to reconsider the May 30th sunset. “Shutting down MultiVersus would not only disappoint countless fans but also erase the hard work and progress made in creating a unique, competitive, and fun platform fighter,” the petition said.