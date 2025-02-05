Pokemon Go isn’t canceling its LA tour after the wildfires, but it’s offering refunds

If you were planning on attending Pokemon Go’s Unova – Los Angeles tour later this month, there are two things you need to know: First, the tour is still happening. And second, you can get a refund on those $30 tickets if you’ve changed your mind.

Niantic wrote yesterday that the LA wildfires have impacted such a large chunk of the event’s destination city that it will offer refunds to players who request them.

“Our team has been watching the situation in Los Angeles, prioritizing the safety and well-being of Pasadena, the greater Los Angeles area, and our Pokémon GO community,” the company says. “In partnership with the Rose Bowl Operating Company and local authorities, we have made the decision to continue holding the in-person Pokémon GO Tour: Unova – Los Angeles experience at Rose Bowl Stadium and Brookside Golf Course, including citywide gameplay in Los Angeles and Orange County.”

“We understand that not all Trainers who purchased a ticket may be able to attend Pokémon GO Tour: Unova – Los Angeles as a result of this situation. Trainers can request refunds via in-app support up until February 23, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. PST to receive a full refund of their ticket purchase.”

Niantic says it will share info on “what [it is] doing to support the local community” in the future.

Source: Niantic