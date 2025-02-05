Star Trek Online has begun giving out anniversary gifts ahead of its 15th birthday

It has been quite a rough year for Star Trek Online this time around, but the game’s anniversary is almost here once again, and that means presents. Who doesn’t like presents? Villains, we presume. Of course, usually you would give presents to the person having the birthday, but MMORPGs do things a little bit differently, and STO is no exception to the rule as it offers up free giveaways every day leading up to the game’s full anniversary update.
Players will be able to grab free gifts off the game’s C-store in-game, with each gift cycling per day. The new gift will be available at 11:00 a.m. EDT each day, so make sure to grab it before it vanishes again. Obviously there are bigger anniversary celebrations to come as the game takes a bow for 15 years of operation, but for now you can snag some free goodies every day.
“Happy Anniversary, Captains! 15 years ago, Star Trek Online began its voyage, boldly going where no game had gone before. You’ve explored many new worlds and seen things that no one has seen before. Beyond that, you’ve brought peace and prosperity or glory and honor to many places in the galaxy by risking your own starships and safety to fight in tremendous battles. The stories of those battles will be told for years to come, immortalized in Klingon epics, shared by all those grateful survivors – free and happy thanks to you and your tireless efforts! This galaxy would not be the same without all of you Captains and your loyal crews. As we honor our past, we also look towards the future, with a brand-new season on the horizon, launching February 11th on PC, and even more battles waiting to be won and turned into new legends. We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. The countdown has begun, and we want to use this time to celebrate with you and show our appreciation for those who protect and uphold the galaxy of Star Trek Online.”