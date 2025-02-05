Star Trek Online has begun giving out anniversary gifts ahead of its 15th birthday

It has been quite a rough year for Star Trek Online this time around, but the game’s anniversary is almost here once again, and that means presents. Who doesn’t like presents? Villains, we presume. Of course, usually you would give presents to the person having the birthday, but MMORPGs do things a little bit differently, and STO is no exception to the rule as it offers up free giveaways every day leading up to the game’s full anniversary update.

Players will be able to grab free gifts off the game’s C-store in-game, with each gift cycling per day. The new gift will be available at 11:00 a.m. EDT each day, so make sure to grab it before it vanishes again. Obviously there are bigger anniversary celebrations to come as the game takes a bow for 15 years of operation, but for now you can snag some free goodies every day.