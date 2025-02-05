Villagers & Heroes gets a patch awash in Frontier Zones

So it’s important to note that the big patch 5.4.0 that has gone live for Villagers & Heroes is very proud of having five new Frontier zones. This is true. It does not state that all five of those zones are themselves new, so if you were hoping for five new zones, you may be disappointed. Rather, the patch has made The Shadowed Future, Villar Summit, Blighted Bastille, and Shadow’s Den into Frontier Zones while adding the new Bandit’s Retreat Frontier Zone. But if that sounds as if it is somehow lacking… it’s still five new Frontier zones, and there’s a load of stuff in the patch to improve the game’s high-level experience.

Elders have been scaled freshly, those who remain as standalone bosses are now soloable Venerable bounties, Fabled Gear has had many new spells added to it, Frontiers now disable mounts, raids have been rebalanced… there’s a lot going on in this one.

“We understand that it will be discomforting to some, especially at first, but we genuinely believe that this change to Elder Bosses, their gear, their relocation to scaled Frontier zones, and the reduction of the overall number of Elder Bosses in the game will be a dynamic improvement to V&H!”

People who love the game should dive into the full patch notes because they are extensive. And it’s all live now, finally, so you’ve got a lot of new stuff to do in the game along the way.