War Thunder has unveiled a new auction house where gamers bid on player-created cosmetics

Auction houses aren’t a new thing to MMOs, but they are something new to the multiplayer military vehicle battler War Thunder. What’s more, this auction house isn’t for any standard in-game items like gear or potions; it will be for player-created cosmetic items.

The auction system uses the same Gaijin Coin currency that’s already used in the in-game marketplace, only this time instead of directly buying player creations, fans use the currency to put in a bid. Otherwise the auction system works like others: bids are open for a set amount of time, the winning bidder gets their item, and the losers get their currency returned. Players will be notified if something they’re gunning for has been outbid.

The system isn’t fully open to player-built items just yet, as Gaijin Entertainment is testing the auction house system by opening a few limited lots with unique Lunar New Year cosmetics. This test auction is open to bidding until February 10th, and those who win the lots will also receive a unique decal that recreates the “Inverted Jenny” US postage stamp.

Worth noting is that players kinda hate the system, specifically because of the FOMO it’s now generating – and the thus far unsubstantiated belief that Gaijin will start selling actual vehicles through it too.