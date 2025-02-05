World of Warcraft previews the cartels you’ll align with in the Undermine(d) update

Look, you might think that you get to be a big shot, don’t ya, get to open up your mouth in World of Warcraft… but you ain’t nothing in Undermine unless you got a crew. That’s why when you venture into the city with the coming Undermine(d) patch you’re going to need to sign up with a cartel, and fortunately for you there are five different options for you to work with. The latest preview, though, is only of four. What’s the fifth one? It’s a secret.

Of course, considering that the Venture Company, the Steamwheedle Cartel, and the Blackwater Cartel are among the ones you know about here, it’s unlikely the secret fifth choice will be for kittens and rainbows. Dig?

Naturally, there are benefits to having a cartel at your back, benefits like all the cosmetic rewards and new mounts you’d expect from a renown track. You get in there, do the work, prove yourself dependable, you’ve got it made. Bada-bing, bada-boom. If you don’t so much want to do all the reading necessary for all of that, you can also check out a couple of videos, one showing off the backstory of Gallywix ahead of the update, the other showing off a record-setting Mythic+ run.