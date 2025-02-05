World of Warcraft’s state of the game vows an improved new player experience and social initiatives

World of Warcraft is surprisingly chatty this Wednesday, with an article on Patch 11.1’s cartels earlier today and a housing preview (!) in a little bit. But sandwiched in the middle is a state of the game post from WoW Vice President Holly Longdale, in which she teases some initiatives coming to the game later this year.

After speaking of housing as “more than a feature to us,” Longdale revealed that the team identified a few areas in need of some attention in the current game. This includes a revamp to the Exile’s Reach new player experience, development that focuses on “different kinds of players,” and a vague commitment to something she calls “a dedicated social initiative.”

“Social stands alongside our other initiatives (like Expansions or Housing) to provide solutions and features — like, for example, rewards for positive behavior, easier ways to connect with like-minded players, roleplaying <gasp!>, and more,” Longdale said. “As an even more specific example, we’re looking at improvements to how we connect in-game friends, group finder, and better integration to common external social platforms that we know the community uses regularly.”