Aion Classic NA adds new gear, instances, and events in February Ignite update

Ready your favorite fire-based quips and references because Aion Classic NA is preparing its big Ignite update, which is bringing on some new and updated instances, new gear, and a couple of events to encourage players to get into the fire.

The main attraction for this update is the change of the Citadel of the Sacred to the Burning Citadel of the Sacred, which brings a few chances to the encounter like fighting against a single Yaksha boss and a time attack mechanic that grants extra rewards like weapons, wings, and stigmas for swift clears. The game will also be granting additional rewards for clearing the Burning Citadel during an event from February 11th through March 4th.



Speaking of gear, the patch will also introduce a variety of new Fleet Admiral equipment sets including weapons and armor that have exclusive abilities, wings, and accessories. Additional powerful gear sets can be earned by following a unique set of quests, and there will be guaranteed enhancement for other items.

Other additions coming in the update include refinements to the Rafslan zone, a new skill granted to those who hit the highest tiers of PvP abyss ranking, a new fight against Arch Haechi that opens every other Friday, and the return of the Tiak Research Center fight. Patch notes went live this morning, and there is a big long graphic summarizing what’s coming.