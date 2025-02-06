WoW Classic Cataclysm heads into its final hour… of Twilight

The original WoW Classic servers — how weird it is to type that — now are cruising down the final stretch of Cataclysm Classic’s run. Blizzard announced that it is rolling out Hour of Twilight on February 18th, which will mark the last patch of this expansion before Mists of Pandaria Classic takes the stage.

The patch is the culmination of this world-shattering pack: “In Hour of Twilight, Deathwing’s reign of terror will finally come to an end. Featuring a new raid, unexplored dungeons, a legendary rogue quest line, the latest raid tier armor sets, major story developments, and much more. Hour of Twilight has something for everyone.”

While the patch comes out on the 18th, players will have to wait a few more days for all of the group content to unlock. The Dragon Soul raid is set to go live on the 20th, with Baradin Hold trotting out its Alizabal boss on February 25th. However, there will be a trio of heroic dungeons ready to go on day one for anyone with ilevel 365 gear or better.