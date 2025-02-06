Dune Awakening’s latest trailer showcase the vibes, visuals, and development of Arrakis

Dune: Awakening is once more looking to keep followers of the survival sandbox interested and intrigued through the medium of video, as Funcom’s latest showcases look at the design of the digital Arrakis. The game’s trailer this morning focuses on recreating the desert planet; it takes viewers through various locations across the game world to showcase the beauty of the game thanks to the move to Unreal Engine 5.

Earlier this week, creative director Joel Bylos and executive producer Scott Junior spoke about feedback from the roughly year’s worth of beta testing, during which most players apparently argued that the game needs better onboarding and more quality-of-life features. The devs also talked up how the game is nearing a point where final adjustments are being made, highlighted some effusive response from the demo event, and discussed the setting and stories within the game and the importance of recreating Arrakis.

We’re still getting only the vague release window of early 2025 for PC, but the new trailer is below if you’re still interested in getting digital sand in your eyes.

