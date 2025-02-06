Elite Dangerous fans can enter FDev’s new contest to design a space station for cash rewards

Elite: Dangerous fans are certainly creative when it comes to finding ways to refine combat, ship builds, or in-game grinds, but how creative are they from an artistic standpoint? Well, they have shown off their ability to make amazing screenshots (just search the #StellarScreenshots tag for proof), but now they’re being challenged to design a space station that would fit in the game’s universe and earn some cold hard cash as a result.

The creativity contest comes from Just About, the content creation site that posts cash “bounties” for created content focused around a theme. Regular readers might remember that we highlighted its partnership with EVE Online in 2023, while Just About held a similar design contest for Elite that tasked fans with creating a new ship to mark the sandbox’s 10th anniversary.



This new bounty is strictly about the aesthetics and the design of the station and less about its place within Elite from a gameplay standpoint, but players are encouraged to share a few extra details about their designed space station. There are 15 different cash rewards up for grabs, including a top prize of $80, but it should be noted that this doesn’t mean created stations will be put in-game. Additionally, no generative AI is allowed; entrants must provide a secondary image of their submission being created or risk being disqualified.

Considering this comes on the heels of Elite getting a colonization feature later this month, making space stations is likely on the minds of a lot of fans, so if you want a little cash in the process, then this little contest might be a good time. The bounty runs from now until April 10th.