EVE Online preps showcases for chat updates, ship highlights, and better skinning and API tools this month

If you’re looking at the words “EVE Evolved” and thinking they sound familiar, that’s because the phrase has been the name of MOP’s Brendan Drain’s EVE Online column since the earliest days of Old Massively. But now CCP is using the term too as it heralds a time of evolution and improvement for EVE Online: The studio’s latest dev blog makes a lot of hay about its “EVE Evolved” initiative to enhance the experience of life in New Eden across a few specific vectors.

The post opens by talking up integration of CCP’s bespoke Quasar tech to improve local chat and thanking players for helping to test the feature in a large-scale test last weekend. The rest of the post promises later highlights for updates coming to the sandbox including in-game showcases for new ships, Quasar’s enhancement to the custom ship skin tool, and updates to the API tools that make up the game’s EVE Swagger Interface (ESI) to power various fanmade sites and resources.

These showcases are all scheduled to arrive across the month of February over the next few weeks, with a presentation for the ship skin tool’s enhancement being the only one getting a date of February 20th. Otherwise, followers of the game are encouraged to keep their eyes peeled as the sandbox evolves.