Final Fantasy XI plans to shut down Limbus for a while with its next version update

Usually version updates don’t really crow about removing a feature unless they’re replacing it with something better, but Final Fantasy XI’s next version update is notable in part because it’s removing the game’s Limbus system altogether. That’s not meant to be a permanent removal, of course; the game is going to refine and improve the system, but it’s going to need to come offline for a while first. Players still upgrading weapons should rest assured that the team will implement another means to get the necessary upgrade materials in the interim, but it’s still a removal for the time being.

“We are planning to come up with another way to obtain the ancient beastcoins and equipment upgrade materials that are usually acquired via Limbus. Also, those of you that are mid-way through your equipment upgrades don’t need to worry about rushing through Limbus before it shuts down. Furthermore, once the revisions are complete, you will no longer need ancient beastcoins or items to take on Limbus. We are doing our best to make Limbus even more enjoyable once the updates have been implemented. I hope you’re looking forward to these new improvements! We also want to thank you for your cooperation and understanding as we work on creating the content.”

Thankfully, the version update doesn’t just feature that, nor does it just feature that along with a rotation of the Ambuscade foes and the like. There are also improvements to difficulty for Besieged for higher-level players, new Cardians to test your macros against outside of major cities, and another round of Vana’Bout to entice players. Check out the full rundown on the official site ahead of the version update’s launch.