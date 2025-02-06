Lost Ark celebrates three years of service in the west with a ton of free gifts

Pop on your party hats, Arkesians, because it’s time to celebrate Lost Ark’s third birthday. OK, its third birthday since arriving to the west. And it’s a little early, but nobody should be a pedant when free cake is involved.

“Lost Ark’s Anniversary arrives with a brand-new festival event, the Festa of Arkesia, set on a special Anniversary Island filled with exclusive quests, festive activities, and valuable rewards,” Amazon says.

“To join the fun, make sure to complete the Into the Festival quest, available in major cities like Luterra Castle, Vern Castle, Nia Village, Kalinar, and Elnead. Once you’re in, get ready to party! Help gather goodies in fun quests and prep for a feast to remember. A special event shop will offer exciting rewards, including unique items and collectibles, so be sure to save your Event Tokens! The fan-favorite Balthorr event raid also makes a return, this time with a spicy new twist, testing your skills with fresh mechanics.”

Players logging in for the spectacle will be gifted a skin-selection chest and anniversary weapon chest, as well as a huge stack of tickets and consumables.

Amazon has released an infographic to commemorate the occasion, and of course it doesn’t include how many players actually play the game, but it does prove that Bards are the best (“most popular support class”) and that we’re in the era of staring blankly into space, as the stare emote has been used 46,055 times. It checks out, honestly.