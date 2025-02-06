Old School RuneScape releases a fight against twin giants and decides to rejigger delve boss rewards

It’s a busy week in the world of Old School RuneScape as Jagex has released a pair of elemental giants to fight, marks its 12th birthday with community events, and elects to rethink some of the proposed rewards for its next Varlamore quest line.

We begin with the Royal Titans fight that stands as the centerpiece of the MMORPG’s update this week. This encounter pits solo or duo players against Branda, Queen of Fire and Eldric, King of Frost in a titanic clash in a cavern near the Asgarnia Ice Dungeon where switching gear is a key to victory. Naturally there are rewards on offer for those who clear the fight including a new staff, prayer scrolls, dessiccated pages, and a pet.



The patch also made changes to the Forestry event that were noted in a follow-up edit as well as applied another round of general updates to the MMORPG overall. The weekly newsletter also notes several events occurring in the OSRS Discord to mark the sandbox’s 12th birthday including a cake baking contest, a tattoo design contest, and a channel where players can recount memories in-game.

In other OSRS news, polling for proposed rewards that are planned for the next Varlamore quest have been put on pause in the case of delve boss rewards as initial responses have shown Jagex that they’re not up to snuff; efforts now move to making two new items and revamping a third, which are detailed in the addendum posted in the related dev blog.