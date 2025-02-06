Palia’s new loyalty club has arrived with a de facto discount for cash shop currency

Just two weeks ago, Palia studio Singularity 6 announced what it’s calling Zeki’s Loyalty Club. As teased, the club sounded like a cross between an MMO-standard subscription stipend and a season pass. Effectively, players could opt-in to the club by buying a stack of cash shop coins, then log in every day over the next 30 days to rack up 900 more, netting 1325 coins for the price of 425, as long as you don’t forget to log in every day.

You might recall that back in January when S6 actually announced Zeki’s Loyalty Club as part of the 0.188 New Beginnings update, the club was flagged “coming soon” and didn’t actually launch. Now it has done just that.

“After a bit of untangling, the new premium items, including the Local Catch outfit, the Matchmaker tools, and the Soothsayer glider have finally made it to the store,” S6 wrote in Discord last night. “Thanks for your patience, villagers!”

Do note that you can buy access to the club only on one platform; if you buy it on Switch and then try to buy it again on PC, the second one won’t give you the bonuses.

We exhaustedly point out once again that this game is still in beta and has not fully launched. Indeed, replies to the Zeki thread on Twitter includes multiple complaints about monetization and bugs, which is par for the course. Daybreak, which bought out S6 and Palia last year, has implied to investors that launch is happening later this year.