Pantheon Rise of the Fallen delays its Unity 6 upgrade patch over ‘last minute issues with shadows’

If you’ve been following the Twitter account of Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen, you likely noticed the game talking up a big update patch that was going to apply an upgrade to Unity 6; its official Discord even suggested that it was going to deploy yesterday. Unfortunately, Visionary Realms had to cancel the update’s release over some “last minute issues with shadows that need to be worked on.”

The announcement gives no ETA on when this patch will deploy and simply says that more details will be shared soon and commiserates with players’ agitation. “We know everyone is disappointed. We are disappointed, too,” reads a follow-up message. “The Unity 6 [upgrade] is a big change for Pantheon and there is a lot involved. […] This is a special case, as far as updates go, and we expect future updates to be easier to implement.”

In the meantime, the Twitter account continues to provide peeks from a livestream with creative director Chris “Joppa” Perkins, the latest of which granted a look at what Unity 6 does for Pantheon’s lighting.

