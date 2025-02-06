Star Citizen details work on AI and preparation for new and improved missions in January report

We’ve only started the month of February and gotten details on November and December’s work, but it’s too late to look back too far now as Star Citizen rumbles on with the monthly progress report for last January. No brakes, all gas, baby. Don’t think back too far on the literal years of development gone by.

Much of the monthly report is focused on multiple tools and improvements for NPC AI, including better creature behavior, an NPC prototype that will “utilize an amalgamation of several behavior types,” adding a views utility to StarScript, and implementing new tech that will let NPCs and ships navigate tight corners and odd geometry better.



The other major throughline in the report appears to be preparation for the year’s worth of patches ahead, with details on refined debugging tools to eliminate false positive results that affected fixing alpha 4.0 appropriately, creation of new unannounced content that will “improve the quality of all missions, including retroactively improving all existing missions,” and development of new tools and additional NPCs in order to expand narrative possibilities in-game.

Meanwhile SC has released an updated game launcher that features the ability to manage where the game is installed and a variety of general bug fixes.