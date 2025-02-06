Throne & Liberty’s newest patch adds mouse and keyboard support to consoles

The next major update for Throne & Liberty isn’t here yet, but there is a new patch that allows for players who like to live… dangerously. Assuming you consider “playing on a console while using a mouse and keyboard” to be dangerous, which we do. Consoles are not meant to be played like that! You are messing in treacherous waters! Yet the game will now allow you to do that, and so if you wish to spit in the face of intended console design, go forth!

No, that’s not the only thing in the patch, but it is mostly bug fixes and minor improvements. Dagger and Greatsword both got bug fixes for specific skills, for example, and the Lunar Celebration items expiring on February 13th now show the appropriate expiration date instead of February 18th. So the real change is for those who see a console’s controller and say “no” to it. Rebels.

Do note that following the patch, the auction house is unavailable; Amazon says this is temporary and “related to backend preparation for server consolidations” that are coming this month. The AH will indeed return.