Betawatch: Pantheon finally made it to Unity 6

It’s been delayed and pushed off many a time, but Pantheon finally launched its big patch upgrading to Unity 6 this week, so we officially cannot make jokes about how long that took any more. Like, it did take a while, there’s no lie about that, but it has also happened. We are ethically obligated to give credit for that.

We are also ethically obligated to point out there’s a big splash of patch notes for Profane’s latest test under NDA. And we’re happy to do so, in fact. Are we happy to point of that Stars Reach is putting forth the idea that it’s designed to last for decades? Absolutely we are. What about talking about Palia’s loyalty club? Slightly less happy, but sure, all right. New World testing its new Outpost Rush map? No, I am not happy about that. That game got five hundred decades of beta testing and it has decisively launched! Stop letting them get away with this! Tell the people! Don’t let Amazon push you around!

Now, that angry rant will get me thrown out of the room rowdy-drunk-style, but in the moments I have left before the Massively Overpowered bouncers toss me from my computer I will implore you to check out our roundup of beta news. I’ll even suggest that you head on down to the list of games we have in testing, and I’ll say you can let us know if anything skipped test phases down in the comments. Until I crawl back in from where I got tossed five feet away, friends!

We consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s often under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions. Finally, we’ll mark games “malingering” if they’ve been in a certain tier of development for a long time with no clear path to launch.

Open testing

Closed testing

Paid access

Legit MMORPG

Multiplayer

33 Immortals: Open test upcoming, early access delayed to 2025

Abyss: Early access

The Adventurer’s Domain Online: Early access

Aero Tales Online: Early access

Aloft: Early access

Ammo and Oxygen: Early access starts November 7th

Anvil Empires: Intermittent alpha

Arcane Waters: Early access

Arc Raiders: Tech beta live, launch planned for 2025

Arcfall: Pre-alpha

ARK 2: Paid early access

Ascendant: Open testing in August

Ashes of Creation: Alpha two

Ashfall: Closed beta

ASKA: Early access

Battlebit: Early access

Bellatores: Closed testing

Bellwright: Early access, developers of abandoned Last Oasis

Bitcraft: Third alpha starts the week of November 11th

Book of Travels: Early access

Brighter Shores: Early access

Camelot Unchained: Closed beta, planning to launch in late 2025

Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again

Chrono Odyssey: Closed testing, launch planned for Q4 2025

Cinderstone Online: Closed beta

City of Titans: Alpha

Coreborn: Nations of the Ultracore: Early access

Corepunk: Early access

Craftopia: Early access

The Crew Motorfest: Closed testing

Dark and Darker: Paid early access, legal troubles.

Dark and Light: Early access (abandoned?)

Darkbind: Closed beta (probably abandoned?)

Dawn of Defiance: Early access

Destiny Rising: Closed alpha starts November 1st

Dreamworld: Pre-alpha, transitioning to Steam on October 10th

Dune Awakening: Closed testing, signups now

Dungeonborne>: Early access

ECO: Early access, full launch planned in 2024

Eleven: Closed alpha

Enshrouded: Early access

Eternal Tombs: Pre-alpha resumes October 11th

EVE Vanguard: Early access planned post-November

Evercore Heroes: Paid testing, updates stopping with a focus on a redesign

EverCraft Online: Weekend-long open test starts April 19th

Final Stand: Ragnarok: Early access (officially, really)

Fellowship: Closed testing on August 15th

FragPunk: Closed alpha, launch planned for March 6th

Frozen Flame: Early access

Havenhold: Second alpha June 20th

Homestead: Open alpha

IfSunSets: Early access

Ilysia: Early access

Inferna: Early access

King of Meat: Alpha test December 4th through the 14th

Kurtzpel: Closed beta

Legend of Ares: Open testing ahead of relaunch

Legendarium Online: Paid alpha access

Lost Skies: Pre-alpha

Mecha Break: Open beta concluded, launching 2025

Midnight Murder Club: Closed testing this weekend

Monsters & Memories: Intermittent pre-alpha

Monster Hunter Wilds: Open beta

Mortal Exodus: Closed testing

Necesse: Early access

Nightingale: Early access

Odd Giants: Alpha

Osiris: New Dawn: Back from the dead, not on Steam any longer

Outlaws of the Old West: Early access

Palia: Paid “open” beta

Palworld: Early access

Pantheon: Early access

Past Fate: Closed testing

Path of Exile 2: Early access December 6th

Pax Dei: Early access

Perfect New World: Closed beta

Pow Vista: Open beta (mobile)

Project Crawl: Closed testing

Project Friendship: Beta signups open now

Project Genom: Closed alpha (servers offline, abandoned?)

Project Gorgon: Early access beta

Project Loki: Closed beta

Project ST: Closed testing, open event ended

Prosperous Universe: Early access

Quinfall: Early access

Return Alive: Closed beta

Reign of Guilds: Early access

Rodent Rumble: Launching next year, playtest on October 11th

SamuTale: “Paid closed alpha early access” according to the developer, which is just early access, come on dude

Scars of Honor: Next test October 26th

Seed: In pre-release, test run starts October 24th

Seekers of Skyveil: Early access planned for March

Ship of Heroes: Beta testing, plans for launch in 2025

Ships at Sea: Early access

Sky: Children of Light: Open early access

Skygard Arena: Early access

Smite 2: Open beta

Soulframe: Open pre-alpha planned for 2025

The Spell Brigade: Early access

Spellfarers: Early access

Supervive: Open testing November 20th

Star Citizen: Backer alpha

Star Resonance: Closed beta in China, rebrand of Blue Protocol Mobile following main title’s shutdown

Starbase: Early access open alpha

Stars Reach: Pre-alpha started

Synduality: Echo of Ada: Early access

Temtem Swarm: Early access

Tombstone: Closed testing, release planned for this year

Tower of Aghasba: Early access planned for November 19th

Tribes 3: Rivals: Early access, development slowing/stopping

Trimurti Online: Stress testing, open beta February 13th

Valheim: Early access

Valiance Online: Closed beta

Vaultbreakers: Closed testing, formerly known as Project F4E

Vindictus: Defying Fate: Open testing

WalkScape: Closed beta until June 15th

Waven Early access

ZeroSpace: Public beta through November 24th

We welcome additions and corrections to this list; send your info our way via tips!