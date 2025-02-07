Black Desert adjusts sailing content on PC, refines workers on console, and tweaks classes on mobile

This week’s updates in Black Desert can be best summarized as adjustments for everything, as all three versions of the sandbox MMORPG has seen some tweaking or refinement to existing content in some form, whether it’s Great Ocean bartering on PC, better node workers on console, or balancing for classes on mobile.

The PC version’s patch is headlined with bartering refinements and quality-of-life that include a way to change how many times barter postings refresh, bulk moving of cargo, a filter to view owned items, and a price increase for level five trade goods. The Great Ocean content in general is also getting changed, with more rewards from ocean monsters, missions, and quests.



Console players can now enjoy a better node worker experience this week as improvements to worker delivery, hiring workers, and worker promotions have come online. Earlier updates from the PC version like a new sniper monster at Honglim Base and updates to the mount calculator have also come to console players.

Finally on mobile we have a focus on class balancing, specifically with changes to the Archmage, Igneous, Wizard, and Shai that include the addition of a new skill that lets them become invincible for a short time and faster skill speed for several abilities. The update also brought monster groups to Donghae Province and applied a list of fixes.