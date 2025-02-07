Final Fantasy XI’s Valentione’s Day starts once again on February 10

If you want to share the love in the more recent Final Fantasy MMORPG, you can already do that, but Final Fantasy XI is making you wait a little bit longer. Specifically, it is making you wait until next week when Valentione’s Day comes around once more, with the celebration lasting until February 24th. And if you’re hoping that this celebration will contain all of the prior events that have run through the game over the past several years, you are in luck because that’s exactly what’s going on!

If you were hoping for something totally new, you have maybe been tuned out for a few years. We’re sorry.

Obviously, if you’ve been religiously observing the game’s Valentione’s Day festivities for many years, you may have everything you want from the event already. But other players can get new outfits, decor, and other rewards for spreading the love. And this is a time when you really could authentically be doing all of this for the love of the game. Of love. In a game. That gets a bit circular.