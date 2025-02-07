Final Fantasy XIV 7.2 promises new gathering quests, new Arcadion matches, and new phantom jobs

Before anyone in our readership gets worried that Final Fantasy XIV is giving ghosts long-term occupations, rest assured that “phantom jobs” are not jobs for phantoms but rather the new ability crossover coming to the game in Shades’ Triangle. Players will be able to adopt a set of abilities related to jobs that are not planned for implementation as full jobs and thus access a new set of abilities in the field exploration area. Specific jobs listed include Cannoneer, Ranger, Geomancer, Berserker, Time Mage, and Chemist, but the promise is that there will be more… and that’s just the content coming in one specific area previewed for the game’s live letter ahead of patch 7.2 aka Seekers of Eternity.

Players can also look forward to more MSQ, a new dungeon, a new trial, the Cruiserweight division of the Arcadion, and the addition of Mamool Ja society quests focused on gathering jobs. There’s also the new Cosmic Exploration content coming with content for both solo and teams of crafters and gatherers, and the return of the Secure map to the game’s Frontline rotation. The next patch is scheduled for late March at this point, so there’s still time to go and another live letter in the wings to reveal more, but you can check out this handy summary to recap all the reveals as you wait for more details.

And one of the things announced doesn’t need a patch at all: A new discount campaign has been launched for a limited time to give new and returning players to Final Fantasy XI a discount for one month of game time.