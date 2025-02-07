Following layoffs and an exec purge, Star Citizen is slowing down its update and comms cadence

Star Citizen is continuing to beat the drum of its focus on playability and stability in its promised Star Citizen Live broadcast, which brought on CTO Benoit Beausejour to discuss the bugs that have plagued the game recently, the cause for a few of them, and the efforts CIG is taking to improve things overall.

Beausejour reaffirmed that the focus for 2025 is going to be less about adding features to the game and instead attacking its ballooned tech debt and making the entire experience more stable throughout. As part of this, updates are likely not going to come out quarterly anymore, and the updates made to the game will be about adding content and crushing bugs. Incidentally, the Inside Star Citizen videos will no longer be weekly, while future episodes of Star Citizen Live will be on a more fluid schedule. He also noted at one point that resources have been shifted to get Squadron 42, but also points out that having a hard deadline for that game’s release is ultimately beneficial.



As for the problems in-game right now, Beausejour talked about the various technical matters that have been causing problems, which mostly come down to item streaming issues and triggers that allow and disallow objects and characters to move around. He also tries to explain how there’s no “silver bullet” patch to fix the game and that, while some patches give the impression progress is being removed, the game is improving in the wider abstract with each update.

Finally of note, creative content lead Jared Huckaby eulogized his father who recently passed away, discussing in a frank and open manner about how his father engaged with the wider Star Citizen community, how fans of the game attended funeral services, and how it all deepened Huckaby’s appreciation for the playerbase. On that note, our condolences go out to Huckaby and his family and friends.