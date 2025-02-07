New World gears up for its Coral Divide Outpost Rush map testing this weekend

New World has a big event weekend queued up: It’s letting players preview the Coral Divide map en route to the game’s Outpost Rush PvP mode. This map is “smaller with fewer direct paths between the outposts, features fewer wide open areas, and has more controlled sightlines” with the goal of offering a “more balanced and exciting experience.”

Last night, Amazon dropped a brand-new Forged in Aeternum video to talk up the mode – yes, it’s been a while since we got a video with that old familiar intro music. The devs discuss the new piratey-grotto aesthetic strung together with bridges, vertical gameplay, and breathing room for harvesting and PvE in the middle of the PvP chaos.

The weekend test event begins at 1 p.m. EST this afternoon, and it doesn’t take any special downloads or authorization to try it; players can just log into their regular Aeternum servers and queue up for OPR to get in.