Pax Dei’s next update will bring a compass, market filtering, and a building cost revamp

Isn’t it nice when your MMORPG character can tell the cardinal directions in her own head like some sort of avian creature? That’s going to be the case in Pax Dei’s next update, which will be introducing a compass feature that will help everyone navigate the game’s world a little bit easier thanks to its directional help and highlights for POIs and waypoints.

An inherent sense of direction won’t be the only thing coming in the patch. It will also add the ability to sort and filter market stall items, along with a wider home valley browser that gathers all the items up for sale in the home valley and lets players set a waypoint to a stall that’s offering the item they want.

Last but not least, building features in the survival MMO are getting improved, with plans for reduced building costs, lowered building material needs including the elimination of wooden pegs, and some new building pieces. The next update has no release date, but fans can look forward to more details about what’s next in the coming weeks.