Sky-based survival sandbox Aloft continues fixing up bugs as it sells over 100K copies

Last month brought a rather pleasant surprise to the world of early access survivalboxes in the form of Aloft, which MOP’s Bree found to be quite a pleasant surprise when she first tried it out. It would appear that she’s not alone in that assessment, as the game has now soled over 100K copies and boasts a “very positive” user score on Steam.

As one might expect, developer Astrolabe Interactive is pretty excited by the news and promises that it is working hard on the game’s next content update, the details of which will be shared soon. “[W]e are over the moon!” the studio writes. “From the bottom of our hearts, thank you all for taking the leap into this new adventure, and supporting Aloft.”

In the meantime, patches that have come out since early access began have been mostly focused on bug fixing, including UI issues, equipment issues, material sorting, and visual oddities.

