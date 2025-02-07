Star Wars Galaxies Legends’ Ewok Festival of Love is live alongside new Jabba’s themepark content

If you thought that Star Wars Galaxies’ Wookiee Life Day was the weirdest seasonal event in the game, then you are sadly mistaken, for the Ewok Festival of Love celebrating Valentine’s Day is categorically more batshit, and it is live today in the SWG Legends rogue server. We have previously called it the most cursed Valentines event in the MMO genre, and we stand by that assessment.

“Though their home and way of living is still a mystery to most of the galaxy, two things are well-known throughout the Empire about the furry folk of Endor,” Legends writes. “One – they are fierce warriors and two – they observe an annual tradition in which they set down their spears in order to embrace love and friendship! It’s that time of year and they are hoping that YOU will celebrate with them! The Ewok Festival of Love is once more being embraced across the galaxy from February 7th to March 10th.”

Players have to zip over to Tyrena on Corellia, Kadaara on Naboo, or the Southern Ewok Village on Endor to dive in, and I warn you, it’s bonkers; you’ll be doing the classic events, like fighting off Mister Hate, playing matchmaker, and of course, interacting with hippie Ewok Kyoopid, the Festival of Love Sage.

The patch that dropped this morning doesn’t just include the event; it also launches the new garage and catacombs section of the Jabba’s Palace themepark, with all-new locations and questline content. We also spy a crapton of bug fixes, new decorative wall panels, a range of combat and class fixes, new Bespin loot, new holograms, tons of new storyteller objects, and even a ready-check feature. Quite a lot of those additions are player-driven resolutions passed by the player senate, so hey, your tax dollars feedback at work.