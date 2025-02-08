Nexus Station has hit early access on PC, and the Steam reviews are unkind

So do you remember Nexus Station? All right, fair enough, we only posted about it once. The short version is that it’s a new sandbox game put together by developer Social First, a team that promised a new approach to a sandbox MMORPG. But you don’t have to take our word for it, as the game has launched into early access on Steam at the moment and it’s free-to-play on the platform.

The down side for the developers is that this also means the reviews are coming in, and they’re already sitting at “Mixed” with a distinct bias of longer reviews being sharply negative. One review likens the game to being a cheaper mobile port of Mario Maker, while another notes that the cash shop is fully functional despite being in early access and having a paucity of playable content. Ultimately, the verdict is still out, but it definitely doesn’t seem that the early access has resulted in many delighted players.