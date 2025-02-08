Warframe’s TennoCon 2025 tickets sold out almost immediately, leading fans to assume bot shenanigans

If you’re a Warframe fan who was hoping to attend Digital Extremes’ in-person TennoCon event this year, it would appear that you missed out, as tickets for the event completely sold out within mere moments of them going on sale – and many players are crying foul.

The ability to buy tickets opened just after 2:00 p.m. EST this past Friday and then disappeared about 30 minutes later, which was met with myriad replies on Twitter from fans who claimed they were unable to checkout their order multiple times and others claiming that general admission tickets were gone even faster.



The prevailing presumption from most fans is that tickets were snatched up by bot accounts so they could be scalped on other sites, but Digital Extremes claimed that a queue of people longer than the number of tickets available is likely the cause, promised a great digital event, and assured players that every ticket is non-transferable and “diligently” validated. “All tickets will be verified to match the name on the original order,” the studio writes. “Our team is still hard at work to bring you an incredible virtual experience.”

Despite the announcement, most folks are still dissatisfied and still believe that scalping will continue. Still others are calling on DE to verify sales before the event proper or assuming that the event hall will be empty as resale ticket buyers are turned away.

Either way, it’s a rather harsh splash of cold water on what’s otherwise meant to be a major event for Warframe and Soulframe, which promises a major keynote for the former title and a panel with the latest updates for the latter.