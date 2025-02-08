‘We’re not giving up on SMITE 2’ says executive producer after Hi-Rez layoffs

The most recent round of layoffs at Hi-Rez Studios destabilized not only the current team but also fan faith in its product line. Of gravest concern is the still-in-beta SMITE 2, which is one of the biggest projects on the company’s horizon and saw developer Titan Forge Games take a hit from the departures.

To allay the playerbase’s concerns of the MOBA’s future, Executive Producer Killgoon posted a lengthy letter to express frustration over the layoffs and assure fans that SMITE 2 is OK. “We’re not giving up on SMITE 2,” he said. “The easy thing would be to quit […] We’re going to keep pushing and doing everything we can to make the game we all love better, because we owe it to you.” Killgoon called it “a blessing” to be able to continue working on the MOBA, saying that Hi-Rez could have laid off the entire team and slashed the budget to zero but didn’t because there’s “hope” in the game.

In the comments, however, he adds additional clarity about how well SMITE 2 is doing. “The size and scope of these layoffs were only determined in the last two weeks,” he says. “SMITE 2 is doing well enough to continue with this team size, but is below the forecasts we had internally for the F2P launch, particularly in terms of truly new players. “We’re going to keep [the one god a week cadence] going as long as we can, but we will need to shift to a one-god-every-two-weeks cadence at some point.”

A second memo from the team was also posted to Reddit, further illuminating the situation.