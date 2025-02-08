World of Warcraft’s charity fox raises over $2 million for Duchenne muscular dystrophy research

Last December, we reported on how Blizzard started selling a special fox-and-backpack bundle in World of Warcraft to raise funds to help cure Duchenne muscular dystrophy. By the end of the run of this promotion, the studio and players raised over two million dollars to give to the nonprofit organization CureDuchenne.

The fundraiser was conducted in memory of Mats Steen, a Norwegian World of Warcraft player who passed away from the disease in 2014 at the age of 25. Blizzard has since erected a gravestone for Mats in the game, and a documentary remembering his life came out early last year.

“During the campaign we saw a groundswell of support from all over the world as you gathered together to celebrate Mats’ life,” the developers said. “Many took time to visit his in-game memorial — joining with his friends of many years in their annual run in his memory. It was a true testament to your incredible caring and compassion which has resonated throughout the world.”