EverQuest II swoons for Erollisi Day’s valentine charms

This month, why not light a few candles, soak in an aromatic tub, and grind all of the love that you can in EverQuest II before this season’s Erollisi Day wraps up its run?

Daybreak put out a call for EQII’s annual Valentine event, saying, “Lovers should be sure to pay visits to Darklight Wood, the Stonebrunt Highlands, Butcherblock Mountains, Lavastorm, Great Divide, and the Thundering Steppes. Celebrations of love and passion will also take place in Antonica, the Commonlands, and New Halas.”

There are new achievements, a new collection, and dozens of additional housing items, with all of the previous years’ activities, quests, and offerings returning for another go. You only have a couple weeks to do all this, as Erollisi Day concludes on February 19th.