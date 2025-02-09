Mabinogi Mobile gets a March 27 release date for Korean fans on PC and mobile

Who’s ready for more Mabinogi? Because that’s what you’re getting if you live in South Korea anyway, as Mabinogi Mobile has officially gotten a launch date of Thursday, March 27th, in the country for PC, Android, and iOS devices.

“Developed by devCAT Studio, Mabinogi Mobile presents a familiar, yet all-new story with a worldview of Mabinogi IP, featuring customizable characters, optimized for mobile. In a world of leisure and romance, Mabinogi Mobile brings new adventures and social elements including gathering with friends, fishing, camping, and combatting.”

The MMORPG’s Korean website has officially opened up with the expected series of events that offer goodies for pre-registering, getting friends to sign up, and other signups within the country. The site also offers a look at the game’s world, classes, and activities in action.

Nexon hasn’t given any indication that this version of the MMO will make a global release, but considering details were shared in an English press release, odds seem fairly good that those plans may happen at sometime later. If any of this interests you one way or the other, a trailer can be watched below.