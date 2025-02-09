MMO Week in Review: World of Warcraft is embracing time-tested MMO housing ideas

This week in MMOs, Blizzard laid out a rough outline for World of Warcraft’s proposed housing system, and while the blueprint so far doesn’t actually include any screenshots of what it looks like, the studio did explain that the system will be neighborhood-based with at least some level of customization, alt-friendliness, and minimal monetization.

Meanwhile, Final Fantasy XIV took the wraps off Seekers of Eternity, Stars Reach did a final AMA before its Kickstarter, we got a new video out of Dune Awakening, SMITE 2 studio Hi-Rez is a mess right now, Star Citizen raised eyebrows with its new cadence, and Warframe’s TennoCon sold out before you could say the words “awww man.” Finally, as we are technically a Philadelphia-based outlet, on this day we are legally obligated to shout, “The eagles are coming!”

