Sea of Thieves readies a new event and souped-up new shark beasts for February

Are you ready for a February full of ghost foes and jacked-up megalodons? If not then you’d better be because Sea of Thieves is bringing both of these things and a bit more as the month rumbles forth across the sandbox.

The madness begins on Friday, February 14th, when a new Dark Fortress Raids event debuts in the game. Players will face ghost fleets and phantoms parking themselves in and around sea forts during the event, but those who push through these additional foes will also see two vaults’ worth of extra loot. The event will run from the 14th through the 20th.



After that, February 20th marks the beginning of Season 15, which will be headlined with two new megalodon variants known as the Feared Redmaw and Barnacled Dread, both of which promise new attacks and challenges for crews. The season will also expand the Hunter’s Call trading company to outposts across the map to make it easier to sell those sweet fishing catches and promises new voyages, new hunting spears, and untamed wildlife.

Other events of note in the month of February include the release of a new song on the 14th, Twitch drops on the 20th, and fundraising from the game’s community stream team in the 21st to support SpecialEffect charities.