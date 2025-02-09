The MOP Up: Villagers and Heroes invites you to test-drive a raptor

Villagers and Heroes posted a preview of its upcoming Patch 5.40.5, with Sugarsweet Summithas, raptor mounts, lots of changes to frontier zones, raid balancing, and a whole lot more. “We have a weighty build headed your way, with much to digest in it, and thought you might appreciate seeing the patch notes ahead of time!”

A leaked screenshot from Fallout’s second TV season has a lot of fans excited, as it seems to feature Dinky the T-Rex from Fallout New Vegas.

Lost Ark let players know that it is removing content from the game: “On February 26th, the Platinum Field, Challenge Abyssal Dungeons, and Challenge Guardian Raids will be removed from the game, as these older Tier 3 pieces of content will no longer be updated.”

Hearthstone’s 2025 esports competitive season is set to begin in March.

World of Tanks Update 1.28 arrived with a new quick service feature, quality-of-life improvements, and a better crew system.

Wayfinder’s latest release guarantees better loot for mythic hunts and fixes an Xbox crashing issue.

Age of Water is fixing a bunch of buggy quests.

The Quinfall said that it’s getting an anti-cheat system in for February 10th and working on improving server-side capacity.

Uncharted Waters Origin added a new relationship chronicle featuring “Alamat Ni Urduja, who is also known as ‘Warrior Princess’ because she dresses in gold when she goes to war.”

Enjoy your confusion at reading Tarisland’s latest character bio, this one covering the evil regent Tizaroo.

Bandai Namco, formerly of Blue Protocol, has seen 117 employee departures over the past year.

Persist Online is taking you to school: “Our team would like to take a moment to discuss one of the cornerstone mechanics in Persist Online: the Ring System. This feature segments the open world into multiple concentric rings, starting at Ring 0 (the Starting Area) and stretching all the way to Ring 10.”

Eterspire’s latest patch arrived with an expanded main quest, a revamp to the chat system, and official controller support.

Catch up on all of the latest small hotfixes for Diablo IV from this past week.

Synduality: Echo of Ada kicked off its first season with a new map:

“The Dev team walks through the latest anti-cheat and matchmaking updates and gives a sneak preview on the next season, Apex Legends: Takeover, coming February 11th:”

Check out this “epic” WWII Online dogfight:

Catch up on World of Tanks’ February dev update:

ClubARK was eager to talk all things Wasteland War with its recent livestream: