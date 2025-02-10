APB Reloaded and Fallen Earth are still offline after a week – and it may be a lot more

The “unexpected downtime” that hit Little Orbit’s Fallen Earth and APB Reloaded on February 3rd continues into its second week — and the studio has no idea when it might end. According to Little Orbit, this issue was caused with problems on the network provider’s side, and a previous estimate of having the MMOs back online last Friday was proven false.

“As many of you know, our ETA for bringing the servers back was Friday, but we missed that deadline,” the studio said. “Right now, we’re in discussions with our provider and waiting on their feedback.”

On Discord, CEO Matt Scott indicated that fans of these games might be in for a wait. “My #1 priority is to get us back online,” he said. “But all of those conversations are happening. It’s usually 3-4 weeks to move to another provider […] There has been extensive discussions with their team, and the best ETA I have right now is Tuesday. But I am unwilling to post a new date till I have more confidence in it.”