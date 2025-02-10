City of Heroes Rebirth shares footage of Issue 7’s new streetwear-styled costume options

It’s been a couple of months since rogue server City of Heroes: Rebirth announced a delay of Issue 7 into sometime in 2025, though not without just cause as the update plans full color costume customization, new missions, and a new zone. Oh and by the way, it’s also bringing more costume pieces.

The latest video preview introduces fans to three new streetwear-themed items in the form of a new jacket, new belt piece with skirt options, and oversized sneakers that feature multiple sock, tights, and pattern choices. Yes, it’s three pieces, but it’s three more pieces for an already loaded character creator with different colors and styles. The game’s Twitter also promises that more costume items are coming, so this is likely just the start.

There’s still no launch date for Issue 7 yet, but considering the video below has sprung up recently, it’s a fairly easy bet that those details will be shared by the volunteer devs sometime soon™.

