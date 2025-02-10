Co-op roguelike Ravenswatch counts 700K players and drops first content patch

Usually having a nightmare means that your day is soured, but not so in the case of Ravenswatch. The co-op folk legend roguelike dropped its first content update, Nightmares Unleashed, as it celebrated 700,000 players so far on PC and console.

The free update improves upon the core gameplay mechanics, adds new minibosses, and tosses in more activities to keep players busy. Passtech Games said that fans should expect to see two new heroes coming to the game in short order.

“New activities make their appearance: Sacrificial Idols increase damage at the expense of heroes’ health, Astral Shrines allow you to modify your build during a run, and The Refugees offer potentially fruitful exchanges. To reward exploration, closed chests are available in the various levels.”

Source: Press release