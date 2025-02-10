Corepunk marks progress on new character and Prison Island, plans slight tweaks to T3 artifact materials

The weekly progress report from MMOARPG Corepunk is out, and once again it’s mainly about Prison Island and Tier 3 artifacts, as well as progress on the game’s next hero archetype.

First off, both Prison Island and the Defender class are in what sound like final stages of development: The Prison Island is seeing polish applied for levels, monsters, and animations, while the Defender is in assembly and polish phase. The plan is for both pieces of content to arrive at the same time, though a timeline for when that will happen wasn’t given. The devs are also working on a revamp for the King’s Battleground zone, which will see a release sometime soon.



As for Tier 3 artifact matters, the devs have heard feedback that getting upgrade materials for these items is a bit too stingy, so changes to their availability will be adjusted “in the coming days.” That said, the devs also explain that getting these artifacts is meant to be expensive and further outline the intended design goal for the system overall. Still, since the point of early access is to test how these artifact types change buildcraft, drops should improve soon.

The post closes with word of the next features in the pipeline for Corepunk, which include the addition of mysticism, alchemy, and weaponsmithing, along with the next iteration of open world gameplay features.