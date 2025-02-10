Fantastic Pixel Castle’s Ghost MMO shares concept art of a desert biome and fiery faction characters

It would appear that the developers at Fantastic Pixel Castle are desperate for warmer climates. That’s the presumption one could glean from some concept art previews shared from its in-development Ghost MMO that feature fire-wielding faction characters and a desert biome.

Details on these pieces are a bit slim as one might expect considering the development stage that Ghost is in right now, but all of the artwork sets a tone: The Tempest Desert “postcard” features a desolate landscape of harsh rock and tornadoes full of lightning, while the Ash Hands faction concepts showcase characters wielding firearms and ninja-styled weapons and outfits.

More information about what’s happening in the MMO’s development is likely to trickle forth from the game’s next podcast, which had to be delayed due to a “double IP outage;” the broadcast will premiere on February 11th as a result.



We know you've been 🔥burning🔥 with curiosity to see some closer looks at our class concepts – so we'd 🌋lava🌋 to show you a closer look at our Ash Hands faction concepts! 👀👀#ghostmmo #mmorpg #gamedev #gameart — Fantastic Pixel Castle (@fpcstudio.bsky.social) 2025-02-07T18:19:26.801Z